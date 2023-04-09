WORLD

Five injured in building collapse in France

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were injured after an apartment building collapsed in Marseille city in France, according to a media report.

The incident was reported by news channel BFMTV, citing local authorities.

“There are strong suspicions that an explosion caused the collapse, but we must remain very cautious about the causes at this stage,” said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region of which Marseille is the capital, adding that gas could be “a possible option,” Xinhua News Agency reported.

A rescue operation is underway.

20230409-144403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea fires ballistic missile: Seoul military

    Tunisia’s constitutional referendum sees low turnout

    Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich trying to broker peaceful end to war...

    7 dead, 20 injured in Pak bus-truck collision