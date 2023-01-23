INDIA

Five ISRO employees killed in car accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha

NewsWire
0
0

Five youths, employed at the ISRO unit here, died in a road accident near Alappuzha early on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the car carrying the youths — all between 24 and 30 years — collided with a heavy vehicle.

While four of them died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The car was completely mangled and the locals, police and Fire force officials had to cut it open to retrieve the passengers at the Ambalapuzha overbridge.

As per information, the now-deceased youths worked at the ISRO unit canteen here and were headed to Alappuzha (home town of one of them) to participate in a temple festival. The other four were from the capital district.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad, Manu, Amal, Sumod and Shijin Das.

20230123-094401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIM-Amritsar starts Executive MBA program

    Sikh leaders meet Reddy over conversion of Sikh girls in Kashmir

    2002 people died in hydro-met events such as flood, cloudbursts in...

    U-16 Women’s Hockey League: Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Sports...