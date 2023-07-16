INDIA

Five kanwariyas electrocuted, several injured in UP’s Meerut

NewsWire
0
0

Five people died of electrocution while several others were injured after a vehicle carrying a group of Kanwariyas on Saturday night brushed against a low-hanging high-tension line in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. 

The incident took place in Bhawanpur’s Rali Chauhan village in Meerut, where Kanwariyas were returning with water from the Holy Ganges river in Haridwar.

The high-voltage current charged the vehicle and into the crowd, knocking down the devotees. Locals rushed to the spot and called the power station to shut down the electricity supply.

“Ten kanwariyas were admitted to the hospital. Of them, five died during treatment. Investigations are under way,” Meerut DM Deepak Meena said.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva. Millions of pilgrims fetch water from Ganga river and carry on their shoulders for hundreds of kilometres to offer it in their local Shiva shrines, or specific temples. The pilgrims, known as kanwariyas, dress in saffron attire, often walking barefoot in a show of devotion.

2023071539938

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 182 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

    Leopard search enters 19th day, elephants join operation in K’taka’s Belagavi

    NCP ‘salutes’ Tamil Nadu CM Stalin for ‘strong stand’ vis-a-vis Governor

    Pakistani rupee significantly strengthens after staff-level IMF deal