Five killed, 6 injured as SUV overturns in UP

Five people were killed and others six injured when an SUV overturned into a ditch on the Bhira-Pallia road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the SUV carrying 12 people, was on its way from Shahjahanpur to Pallia when the accident took place near Pallia town.

Pallia Kotwali inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra said that the driver of the vehicle lost control due to a pothole on the road.

The deceased included two teachers, identified as Umesh Gangwar of Rampur district and Harnam Singh posted at Himmatnagar school.

Two others were identified as Raj Kishore and Vinay, while the identity of the fifth deceased is yet to be established, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

