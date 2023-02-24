At least five people were killed and several others injured after the roof of a cold storage collapsed following an explosion in a compressor in Meerut on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in Daurala police circle after which officials and rescue teams reached the spot.

Visuals show workers being taken out of the rubble with debris all around the cold storage unit. Locals assisted the labourers on site.

As per local police officials, several workers were trapped in the debris as the structure’s roof collapsed due to the impact of the explosion. While five people were confirmed dead, 26 were rescued from under the rubble. Rescue operations are still on.

