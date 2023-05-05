INDIA

Five killed as truck rams into three-wheeler in UP

Five persons were killed and ten others injured when a truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Friday.

The victims were returning from a ‘Tilak’ ceremony when the accident took place in Kaiserganj police circle.

Police said that the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.

SHO, Kaiserganj, Daddan Singh, said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

He said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and then contact their family members.

