Five persons were killed after being hit by lightning in Bihar’s Begusarai and Darbhanga districts on Tuesday, officials said.

In Begusarai, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. when Uma Mahto, Arun Ram, and Shambhu Shah, were working at an under-construction building in Ward number 20 of Bihat Chakbal area.

Suddenly, rain, with thunder and lightning, started in the region. By the time they could go in and take shelter, they were hit by lightning falling on the building.

Mahto and Ram died on the spot while Shah sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

In Darbhanga, three persons were killed and three others injured at different places.

The first incident occurred at Jagdishpur village under Biraul police station when two teenagers – Anand Sahani, 14, and Nitish Kumar Ram, 13 – were killed and two other persons were badly injured.

Another incident occurred at Ahiyari South Panchayat when Jagdish Rai was returning home and was hit by lightning. He also died on the spot while one person was injured.

