INDIA

Five killed by lightning in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons were killed after being hit by lightning in Bihar’s Begusarai and Darbhanga districts on Tuesday, officials said.

In Begusarai, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. when Uma Mahto, Arun Ram, and Shambhu Shah, were working at an under-construction building in Ward number 20 of Bihat Chakbal area.

Suddenly, rain, with thunder and lightning, started in the region. By the time they could go in and take shelter, they were hit by lightning falling on the building.

Mahto and Ram died on the spot while Shah sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

In Darbhanga, three persons were killed and three others injured at different places.

The first incident occurred at Jagdishpur village under Biraul police station when two teenagers – Anand Sahani, 14, and Nitish Kumar Ram, 13 – were killed and two other persons were badly injured.

Another incident occurred at Ahiyari South Panchayat when Jagdish Rai was returning home and was hit by lightning. He also died on the spot while one person was injured.

20230523-213002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha Cabinet raises upper age limit in govt jobs

    STT GDC India to invest Rs 4,100cr in UP to build...

    Kiara and Siddharth arrive in Jaisalmer for their wedding

    Operation coordinated by Punjab Police lead to recovery of 73 kg...