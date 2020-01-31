Five killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey

Ankara, Feb 5 (IANS) At least five people died after an avalanche has struck a minibus and construction equipment in Turkey’s eastern province of Van, state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.

“Seven people were rescued during the search. Unfortunately, five others were found dead under the snow,” said the governor of Van Mehmet Emin Bilmez.

At least two people may still be trapped, and search and rescue efforts are continuing, he added. Bilmez also warned of the possibility of a new avalanche, Xinhua news agency reported.

The avalanche struck the vehicles in Bahcesaray district along the Van-Bahcesaray highway while the construction vehicle was ploughing snow near Karabet Mountain Pass at an altitude of 3,000 m.

–IANS

sdr/