Five killed in road accident in Gujarat

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured after a tempo-truck they were travelling in overturned in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district on Wednesday.

Lunavada rural Police Inspector A B Devdha said, “The primary information is that the tempo-truck driver lost control over the speeding vehicle after he suddenly applied brakes, due to which it overturned, killing five people on the spot.”

Police are searching for the driver.

According to police sources, the injured have been admitted to local government and private hospitals. The critically injured have been referred to the government hospital in Vadodara.

An eye-witness said the accident occurred when all of a sudden a car appeared in front of the tempo-truck, because of which the tempo-truck driver had to apply brakes, which caused the accident.

The tempo-truck was carrying wedding guests from bridegroom’s side (baarat) from Gatha village to Saat Talav village.

