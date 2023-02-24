Five people, including a child, were killed and four others critically injured in a car-truck collision here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night when a group of people were on their way to see off a youth, who got selected as an Agniveer in the Army.

In a bid to save a man, the driver of the car lost control over the wheels and rammed into a truck from the rear on the National Highway near Tegur. However, the pedestrian also got killed in the incident.

Agniveer Manjunath suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nagappa Irappa Muddoji (29), Mahantesh Basappa Muddoji (40), Basavaraj Shivaputrappa Naragund (35), and five-year-old boy Srikumar Nargund and Iranna Gurusiddappa Ramanagoudar (35).

All five were killed on the spot. While Iranna was the pedestrian, all the others were car occupants.

Shravan Kumar Naragund, Madivalappa Alnavar, Prakash Gowda were injured in the incident. Manjunath Muddoji was selected as an Agniveer to join the Indian Army. His family and friends were going to drop him to Hubballi from Belagavi, police said.

The deceased hailed from Auradi village in Kittur taluk of Belagavi.

Further investigation is on.

