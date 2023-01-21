INDIA

Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

According to the police, four people were killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car that occurred near Kotilingala between Yellandu and Mahabubabad on Friday night.

The victims were all photo and videographers who were proceeding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for a pre-wedding shoot.

The car driver and two others died on the spot, while the fourth person succumbed at a hospital at Yellandu.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan and Shiva, both residents of Warangal; and Arvind and Ramu from Kamalpur of Hanamkonda district.

Randheer, who was injured, was admitted to Khammam hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the second accident, a child was killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Yellandu mandal

The accident occurred when the car driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Police shifted the injured to Yellandu hospital.

20230121-112805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP man gives up his life trying to save a dog

    A new Bengal Library Series book series

    Opening a window to untold, unknown facts on Netaji Subhas Chandra...

    ‘Pathaan’ on OTT: Delhi HC directs YRF to make movie accessible...