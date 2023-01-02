INDIA

Five-member FSL team to inspect spot, examine car that dragged Delhi woman

A five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini will examine the spot in Sultanpuri where the body of a 20-year-old woman was found and also check the car that dragged her for several kilometres.

According to a senior police official, the forensic experts have also been involved to examine the scene of crime, vehicles involved and collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which will ensure successful prosecution.

The woman died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for a few kms in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The woman’s clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police.

The family members of the victim, Anjali Kumari, a resident of Aman Vihar area, have said that she had left home around 6.30 p.m. on December 31 and her phone was found to be switched off around 10 p.m.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

