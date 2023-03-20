INDIALIFESTYLE

Five men in UP get 7-yr jail term for cruelty to animals

A local court in Shamli district has sentenced five men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty towards animals.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 against each of them.

The accused men — Mohd Sajid, Tabish, Javed, Shuaib, and Kamil — were caught with a truck filled with 18 cows in which three calves were found dead after being crushed by others.

The accused were also booked for ‘attempt to murder’ after they allegedly tried to run over police personnel with a vehicle.

However, the charges were set aside by the court due to a lack of evidence.

District government advocate Sanjay Chouhan said, “The case dates back to January 22, 2016, in Kairana city of Shamli district. They were booked under the Animal Protection Act and for ‘attempt to murder’. This case was under consideration in the additional district judge (ADJ) court of Shamli.”

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shamli, Abhishek said, “All the accused were acquitted under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 307 (attempt to murder) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).”

