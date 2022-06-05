INDIA

Five more held for murder of kabaddi player in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested five more persons, including two shooters, in connection with the high-profile murder case of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh, taking the total arrests to nine.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, Swapan Sharma said those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Vikas Malhe of Gurugram, Sachin Dhaulia of Alwar (Rajasthan), Manjot Kaur of Sangrur (Punjab), and Yadwinder Singh of Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh).

The police have recovered seven pistols, including five foreign-made .30 bore pistols and two .315 country-made pistols, and three vehicles from their possession.

Sandeep Singh was shot dead during a match in Mallian village in Jalandhar district on March 14.

The SSP said Harwinder Singh was the main coordinator in the killing, who also provided logistics support.

He said Malhe, who was nabbed from Haryana’s Faridabad, was the main shooter. During investigation, he confessed his role in two murder cases in Punjab, which were previously not known to the police.

Sharma said Dhaulia and Manjot Kaur were arrested for harbouring members of Kaushal-Daggar gang and providing them safe passage.

In the last three weeks, police have identified and raided 18 locations used as hideouts by this gang and nominated several persons in this case, he added.

The SSP said the fifth accused, Yadwinder Singh, who is a close associate of Jujhar Singh, was working as a mediator among gang members.

20220605-194856

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paras Chadda relives his journey from journalist to an actor

    Two-day mourning in Andhra as Industry minister dies, CM rushes to...

    BSF exchange sweets with Pak Rangers, Border Guard Bangladesh

    IPL 2022: Badoni’s ability to absorb pressure sign of a future...