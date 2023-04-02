Five persons, including a woman, were injured when a scuffle broke out at the free wheat flour distribution centre in Shorkot in Pakistan while the people blocked a road in protest against non-availability of flour in Muzaffargarh, the media reported.

On the other hand, Punjab province Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir has termed the reports of deaths during the flour distribution mere propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dawn reported.

He said the claim of death of dozens of people during the distribution of flour was nothing but mischief but added that the lives of three valuable people were unfortunately lost due to the rush and an inquiry was going on into the matter, Dawn reported.

In Shorkot, there was a heavy rush of free flour seekers located at the Government Elementary School in Shorkot Cantt. The scuffle occurred between policemen and the people, leading to a stampede-like situation on Saturday.

As a result, five persons received injuries. They were given first aid at Shorkot Rafiqui Welfare Hospital. A man received stitches on his foot that was cut during the disorder.

The eyewitnesses said a similar situation had occurred at the same centre two days back when the people had attempted to open the gate of school forcibly to enter the distribution centre and some people were also wounded, Dawn reported.

The people blocked a road for hours in the Jatoi area in protest against the non-availability of flour, alleging that some agents of the officials were charging Rs 200 per bag at the flour point.

The protest continued until the flour was received by the protesters.

