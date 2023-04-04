INDIA

Five more IPS officers posted in UP prison department

Five IPS officers have been given the additional charge in the prisons department in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision to post additional IPS officers has been taken for better administration of jails in the state and keeping vigil on activities inside them, said a government spokesman.

Those given the additional charge are SP cyber-crime Shiv Hari Meena, SP SIT Subhash Shakyam, SP security headquarters Rajesh Kumar, SP SDRF Hemant Kutiyal, and Commandant PAC Moradabad Himanshu Kumar.

The decision was taken after the new Director General (DG) Jail S.N. Sabat and principal secretary, prisons, R.K. Singh held a meeting with all jail superintendents.

R.K. Singh said no special treatment must be given to any prisoner and instructions have been issued time and again not to allow any electronic gadget and device inside any jail.

“No special facility for preparation of food for a prisoner would be allowed and a ban must be imposed on prisoners getting any property registered,” he said.

Sabat said a mechanism will be made for keeping vigil on top 20 criminals lodged in a jail.

Recently, SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari, who was lodged at Chitrakoot jail, was caught meeting his wife Nikhat illegally in the jail in connivance with jail officials. Five jail officials were later arrested in the case.

In Bareilly central jail, Jailer, deputy jailer along with four other jail personnel were suspended for allegedly facilitating meetings between former MLA Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmed, and his aides.

