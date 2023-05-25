INDIA

Five narcotic smugglers held in UP’s Bijnor

The Bijnor police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested five members of a gang with a huge narcotics consignment that includes 72,000 capsules filled with drugs, and 2,000 injections worth Rs 10 lakh.

The gang members were arrested during a raid at a mango orchard in the Mandi Dhanora area of the district.

Amroha SP Aditya Langeh said, “Police received a tip-off that some people are indulging in narcotics smuggling. They hid a consignment in a dilapidated toilet in the mango orchard. Police raided the place and recovered prohibited narcotics including 72,000 capsules and 2,000 injections with an estimated worth of Rs 10 lakhs. Besides, two bikes, six mobiles, and Rs 46,000 cash were recovered from their possession.”

“The accused have been identified as Jai Kumar Tyagi from Sambhal district, Rajesh Kumar Sharma from Amroha, Neeraj Kumar Saxena from Badaun, Jatin from Begum Sarai, and Furkan from Sambhal. They worked as medical sales representatives at a pharmaceutical firm in Sambhal seven years back. In 2017, they started working independently and gradually moved towards illegal activities,” he added.

The accused got the drugs from one Manoj a.k.a. Rakesh via a bus from Agra without a bill and they were supplying it to the youth reaping huge profits.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act.

“Police are trying to find out about their network in West UP. Prima facie, they smuggled the prohibited narcotics into Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, and neighbouring areas,” Langeh added.

