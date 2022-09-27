INDIA

Five Odisha govt officials arrested on graft charges in two days

The Odisha Vigilance has arrested five government officials, including an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) official, on graft charges in the past couple of days, an official said on Tuesday.

The vigilance sleuths arrested block development officer (BDO) Binod Kumar Naik and assistant engineer (AE) Bansidhar Parida on Monday, while junior engineer (JE) Ramakanta Behera, senior clerk Satyanarayan Dolei and gram rozgar sevak (GRS) Chandraiah were apprehended while accepting bribe on Tuesday, the official said.

Naik, BDO, Gudvela block in Bolangir district, was trapped while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor for clearing his past bills for executed work and for awarding him a new contract.

Similarly, Parida, AE of Ganjam block in Ganjam district, was arrested while accepting a bribe Rs 4,000 from a contractor.

Behera, the junior engineer in the office of BDO, Bhubaneswar, was caught by the vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for facilitating release of his pending bills.

Chandraiah, GRS, Indrakhi panchayat under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000, while senior clerk Dolai was arrested while receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000, the vigilance official informed.

