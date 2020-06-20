Five of a family kiiled in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra June 20 (IANS) Five members of a family from Allahabad died on Saturday when their speeding car rammed into a truck in the Nasirpur police station area of Firozabad district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

SSP Firozabad Sachchendra Patel said that four members died on the spot, while the fifth persons died on the way to the hospital. The condition of a sixth person admitted to the hospital is critical.

The victims, identified as Ravinesh Pandey, Ruby, Lakshya and Keshav Pandey died on the spot, while Nandini passed away on the way to the hospital, the police said. The car had to be cut to retrieve the bodies. A search is on for the truck which fled from the scene after the accident.

–IANS

