Five persons of a family were killed when a speeding truck overturned on their moving car.

The incident took place on the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway in the intervening night of Tuesday/Wednesday.

The deceased included two children. Three persons have been critically injured in the accident.

According to reports, the family had gone out for dinner at a dhaba and were returning home when the truck, laden with ash, tried to overtake the car and overturned on it.

The car and its occupants were crushed under it, and it took quite some time to remove the truck and bring out the bodies.

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies were sent for post mortem.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam, 35, sister-in-law Ruchika and children Reyansh and Raisa.

