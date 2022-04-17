At least five youths were killed and ten others injured in a road mishap in Assam’s Biswanath district, police said on Sunday.

Police officials said that the victims, part of a Rongali Bihu troupe, met with a road accident when the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling, lost control and the vehicle overturned at Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district late on Saturday night.

The Bihu troupe, comprising 20 boys and girls, was returning home after performing Husori (traditional Assamese Rongali Bihu song and dance).

All the injured were rushed to Gohpur Civil Hospital and Catholic Hospital at Borgang for treatment as condition of many are stated to be critical.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who condoled the deaths, has asked the administration to monitor the situation and provide the injured all necessary help. He tweeted: “Deeply pained by the loss of five young lives in an unfortunate road accident at Biswanath last night. My condolences to the bereaved families of Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15).”

People in Assam were fully in the spirit of Rongali or Bohag Bihu, the beginning of the Assamese New Year, giving a glimpse of pre-pandemic festive fervour.

