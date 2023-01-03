INDIA

Five of family killed in early morning pileup in TN’s Cuddalore

NewsWire
0
0

Five members of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early Tuesday, police said.

The police team, which reached the spot, informed the mediapersons that the deceased were yet to be identified. The vehicle RC check revealed that the car was registered in Chennai.

The pileup involved two buses, two trucks and two cars. All the five deceased were travelling in one car. The bodies were recovered using the help of a fire force team from Veppur, Cuddalore.

The bodies are at Cuddalore hospital for autopsy. Police said that further details would be shared later.

20230103-092602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP workers celebrate by crushing bicycles with bulldozer in UP

    Pakistan seeking strategic depth in Central Asia

    Udupi cuisine becomes India’s weapon of choice to extend soft-power in...

    2 AMU students booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks