INDIALIFESTYLE

Five of family killed in road accident in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday.

Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.

The deceased have been identified as Raghuveer, 34; his wife Jyoti, 30; sister-in-law Julie, 36; and children Abhi, 3, and Krishna, 5.

Head injuries are said to be the likely cause of deaths.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

20230623-130005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Quirky teas making their way into Indian households

    BSF to get over 100 steel fabricated habitats along LoC in...

    PIL in Delhi HC seeks restoration of Anglo-Indian representation in LS,...

    Agnikul Cosmos successfully test fires rocket engine