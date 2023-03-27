INDIA

Five on evening walk hit by speeding ambulance in Bihar’s Bagaha

Five persons were injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Bihar’s Bagaha district, an official said.

The victims were out on an evening walk when the mishap took place on Sunday evening.

Of the injured undergoing treatment in a hospital, the condition of two are stated to be “critical”.

According to the official, the accident occurred just 100 meters away from Dhanha police station in the district. The villagers managed to nab the errant driver, who was under the influence of alcohol.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had taken a patient to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. While returning to Bettiah city in West Champaran district, he consumed liquor on the way.

The accused was speeding and hence lost control over the vehicle.

