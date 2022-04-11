INDIA

Five passengers run over by train in Andhra

In a ghastly tragedy, five passengers of a train were run over by another train in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Monday night, the police said.

The accident occurred near Bathuva village in G. Sigadam mandal.

Some passengers travelling in the Bengaluru-Guwahati Express got down after the train had stopped due to some technical problem. In the meantime, they were run over by another train which was passing on the parallel track.

The five persons died on the spot while some others were injured after they were knocked down by the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express.

Srikakulam district collector Srikesh Lathkar directed local officials to rush to spot and shift the injured to the nearest hospital.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident, and asked officials to ensure best possible treatment to the injured and extend all help to the families of the deceased persons.

