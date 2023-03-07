INDIALIFESTYLE

Five pedestrians crushed to death in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Five pedestrians were crushed to death and three injured when an SUV hit them while they were walking on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Dharampur town on Tuesday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the recklessly driven Innova vehicle hit the pedestrians, mostly daily-wage earners, from behind at around 9 a.m.

The vehicle was on its way from Dharampur to Parwanoo.

Car’s driver Rajesh has been arrested, police said. Some of the victims fell into the gorge with the impact of the accident.

Further details were awaited.

20230307-135202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Demand for murder case against Telangana cops over man’s death

    Gadkari meets K’taka CM, suggests ways to solve B’luru traffic woes

    Navy’s aim is to create ecosystem that supports blue economy: Admiral...

    Jammu-Srinagar highway closed again