Uncategorized

Five persons killed after mini-truck falls into a river in MP

NewsWire
0
0

At least five persons, including minor children, were killed after a mini-truck carrying around 20 passengers fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday when the mini-truck heading towards Tikamgarh from Gwalior fell into a river.

The occupants of the mini-truck were going to Tikamgarh for a marriage function.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The incident occurred when the mini-truck was crossing an overflowing bridge. While the driver tried to cross the bridge, all of sudden, back portion of the vehicle slipped into river and soon the vehicle submerged into water.

“As of now, five bodies have been recovered which includes a 65-year-old woman, 18-year-old body, two children. Rest of the persons were rescued safely. Local administration and and police have reached to tje spot,” the Minister added.

2023062830540

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed, 12 injured as lightning strikes in UP’s Jaunpur

    Indian national jailed for biting off man’s earlobe in Singapore