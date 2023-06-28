At least five persons, including minor children, were killed after a mini-truck carrying around 20 passengers fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday when the mini-truck heading towards Tikamgarh from Gwalior fell into a river.

The occupants of the mini-truck were going to Tikamgarh for a marriage function.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The incident occurred when the mini-truck was crossing an overflowing bridge. While the driver tried to cross the bridge, all of sudden, back portion of the vehicle slipped into river and soon the vehicle submerged into water.

“As of now, five bodies have been recovered which includes a 65-year-old woman, 18-year-old body, two children. Rest of the persons were rescued safely. Local administration and and police have reached to tje spot,” the Minister added.

2023062830540