Five quintals of meat, suspected to be beef, has been seized from a vehicle in Mathura.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received a tip-off from the ‘Gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle, and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Muhammad, fled.

The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

