At least five persons were reportedly killed in a gun fight between two notorious gangs in Bihar’s Katihar district on Friday.

The gangs of Piku Yadav and Mohana Thakur are active in Katihar and Sahebganj district in Jharkhand. They have confronted with each other several times over supremacy in the region.

The exchange of fire started between these two gangs at Mohana Chandpur village under Barari police station when at least 40 armed men of Piku Yadav gang intercepted 10 men of Mohana Thakur gang and started firing on them. The latter also retaliated by firing back. The members of Mohana Thakur gang then tried to flee from the spot towards Bakia village.

Police sources said that one body has been recovered after the clash. However, the villagers told the local media that at least five persons were killed in the gun fight whose bodies are yet to be recovered. The deceased were allegedly associated with the Mohana Thakur gang.

20221203-003802