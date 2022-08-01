A Special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh has awarded a seven-year jail term to five accused in connection with a case related to the Madhya Pradesh Pre Medical Test (MPPMT) 2009 examination conducted by the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).

The court sentenced Satyapal Kustwar (candidate), Shailendra Kumar (impersonator), Ravindra Dulawat (candidate), Ashish Uttam (impersonator) and Sanjay Dulawat (middleman) to seven years rigorous imprisonment.

The CBI had registered the case in 2015 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and took over the investigation from the police station in Indore’s Sanyogitaganj.

The local police had lodged the FIR against the accused.

It was alleged that the accused Kustwar and Dulawat fraudulently qualified the MPPMT 2009 examination conducted by Vyapam in 2009 through impersonation.

Both the candidates were allotted Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College at Indore as their examination centre, and subsequently, they attended the admission process there.

However, during the admission process, both the candidates were caught by the college’s Scrutiny Committee, as their photographs did not match the pictures affixed on the result sheet.

Following this, the Scrutiny Committee denied admission to both the candidates and subsequently, on the basis of the complaint of the Dean, a case was registered against them at the Sanyogitaganj police station.

During investigation, three others, including the middleman and two impersonators, were arraigned as accused. Earlier, the state police had filed a chargesheet.

After thorough investigation, the CBI filed two separate supplementary chargesheets pertaining to the selection of Dulawat and Kustwar before the court.

The trial court merged both chargesheets and continued the trial.

20220801-204203