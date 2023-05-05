Five teenagers, aged from 14 to 19, drowned in the Gandak river in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Friday afternoon, local officials said.

The deceased were identified as Golu Kumar, 19, Halchal Kumar, 18, Rishabh Kumar, 16, and Chotu Kumar, 15, and one more. They came to Begusarai to attend a marriage function held at Bishanpur village under Sahebpur Kamal police station.

Subodh Kumar, the Mukhiya of Bishunpur village said: “Nine children in an age group of 14 to 19 went to Gandak river near Vishnupur Ahok village to take a bath in the river. Five of them drowned while local villagers managed to rescue 4 of them. We have also recovered the dead body of Chotu Kumar, the brother of the bride.

“Following the incident, we have informed local police and SDRF team for the rescue operation.”

