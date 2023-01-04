INDIA

Five-time MLA Pathania likely to be next Himachal Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh’s Bhatiyat legislator Kuldeep Singh Pathania is likely to be the next Speaker of the Assembly.

He filed his nomination papers, the lone candidate for the post, on Wednesday for the post in Dharamsala where the Assembly session was underway.

The nomination was filed in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, MP Pratibha Singh, and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The name of five-time legislator Pathania, 65, for the post will be finalised on Thursday.

20230104-194202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Proclaimed Offender’ Param Bir Singh reaches Mumbai, joins probe

    I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab aim to bounce back, face Real Kashmir...

    No MVA in Goa; Shiv Sena, NCP to go without Congress

    India reports 26,964 new Covid cases, spike in fatalities