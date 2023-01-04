Himachal Pradesh’s Bhatiyat legislator Kuldeep Singh Pathania is likely to be the next Speaker of the Assembly.

He filed his nomination papers, the lone candidate for the post, on Wednesday for the post in Dharamsala where the Assembly session was underway.

The nomination was filed in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, MP Pratibha Singh, and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The name of five-time legislator Pathania, 65, for the post will be finalised on Thursday.

