In a shocking incident, five police personnel have been booked for ‘robbing’ Rs 10,000 from a revenue officer and assaulting his sister.

An FIR has been lodged against a police inspector and four of his subordinates in this regard.

As per the complainant, the incident took place when he was getting ready for office on June 18.

“Cops entered my house and misbehaved with me. When my sister intervened, she was thrashed by the cops who also tore her clothes. I had got Rs 10,000 government fund which they robbed from me,” he alleged in his complaint.

Initially, he met senior police officers but got no response.

The victim then moved a court in August following which an FIR was registered at the Bewana police station of Ambedkar Nagar.

SHO, Bewana, Virendra Bahadur Singh, said the FIR was registered against then inspector Pandit Tiwari, sub inspector Sudama Yadav, constables Ashutosh Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Pradeep Yadav. They have been booked under the charges of robbery, assaulting a woman using criminal force and compelling her to be naked, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint.

Singh said a circle officer rank officer is probing the case and action will be taken accordingly.

