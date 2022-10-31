INDIA

Five UP cops, trying to remove Hanuman idol, injured in stone-pelting

Five policemen were injured while trying to remove an idol of Lord Hanuman installed on government land in UP’s Ballia on Monday as the local people pelted stones at them to stop them.

The incident took place on Monday and seven persons have been arrested. A case has been registered against 76 people.

According to police, the idol was installed on government land in Bahadurpur Kari village on Sunday night.

Police, district administration and the revenue department reached the spot on Monday after receiving the information.

When the officials tried to remove the idol saying that it had been done without government permission, the villagers became furious and started pelting stones at the officials and attacked them with sticks.

Station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh was injured and has been admitted to the government hospital in Ratsad along with others.

A case has been registered against a total of 76 people including 36 named under sections of the Indian Penal Code including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The police said the situation is under control and the Revenue Department has removed the idol from the spot.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

