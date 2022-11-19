The five Uzbek women, who had gone missing from a shelter home in Dwarka last month, were found in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, said an official on Saturday.

According to a senior police official, on November 2, NGO Empowering Humanity informed Dwarka North police station about the missing Uzbek women rescued by them on August 25.

The NGO representative told police that seven Uzbek women were rescued by them from human traffickers and handed over to them by officials of Uzbekistan Embassy on August 25. “A case was registered at Chankayapuri Police Station,” said the official.

The NGO was keeping five of the women in their shelter home in society flat in Sector 16B, Dwarka but on October 28 around 10 a.m., when the flat was opened, five Uzbek women aged between 18 to 37 years were found missing.

“As per the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the official.

“During investigation, raids were conducted in Delhi and its peripherals. Later specific inputs were received that one Sabina alias Axmedura Gulsunoy and her husband Ullubek had taken these five women with them. Further, the whereabouts of Sabina and Ullubek was traced to Greater Noida and subsequently raids were conducted,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, said.

“Both Sabina and her husband Ullubek were nabbed and after interrogation at length, the missing women were found from a flat in Neb Sarai area,” said the official.

“Police got their medical examination conducted. Since they are not conversant with English or other local languages, their statements have been recorded in the court through a translator,” said the official.

“The women have alleged that they were not given proper food in the shelter home and did not like the conditions there, so they left on their own to stay with Sabina. They have also levelled allegations that the NGO asking for money in order to let them go,” said the official.

Further investigation is going on over the allegations by the women.

