INDIA

Five youths drown during TN temple fest

NewsWire
0
0

Five youths died while participating in the Theerthavari festival of Dharmalingam temple in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Moovarasampet water tank near Keelkattalai in the suburbs of Chennai.

The youths who are in the age group of 18-23 drowned when they went for a bath in the temple pond.

They had taken the idol for procession outside the temple compound.

After the temple festivities were over, the younsters had gone for a bath in the pond. When two of them started to drown, the other three tried to save them and all five met a watery grave.

The deceased are identified as Raghavan of Madippakam, Yogeswaran of Keelkattalai, Vanesh, Raghavan, and R. Surya of Nanganallur.

Palavathangal police, along with Fire and Rescue personnel, reached the spot after being alerted but could not save them.

The bodies were retrieved from the water and sent to Government Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem.

20230405-150604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Family claims presence of mysterious vehicle before Bengal youth’s death

    Rahul Gandhi protests at Parliament in support of agitating farmers

    Alarm bells ring again in Agra as Covid cases surge

    ‘C0yber Suraksha’ campaign launched by Delhi Police