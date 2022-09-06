Fixed income industry veteran Bobby Singh, former Executive Director of AK Capital Services Ltd, is to join BondsIndia.com as a Director, an informed source said.

She will be leading the business and creating value for its retail customers in their digital transformation journey and strengthening business partnerships for BondsIndia.

In a professional careers spanning more than 30+ years, Bobby handled diverse portfolio and brings along experience in debt & forex market in leading organization-wide strategic initiatives, business development and relationship management activities.

Singh was formerly the Managing Director of SB Capital Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and prior to that she was Executive Director of AK Capital Services Ltd.

BondsIndia.com is a brand of Launchpad Fintech Private Limited, which provides a digital platform for retail investors to buy and sell bonds, with a major focus on fixed income security market.

BondsIndia.com was founded in 2020 by Ankit Gupta and Puneet Aggarwal.

It is a one-stop leading edge digital platform for the trading of fixed income securities.

The company deal in all kinds of fixed income investment instruments like corporate bonds, tax free bonds, 54EC bonds, government bonds, fixed deposits and many more.

