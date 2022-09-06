INDIASOUTH ASIA

Flag meeting held between BSF, Rangers after Pak ceasefire violation

A flag meeting was held by the BSF and Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday in which both sides agreed to maintain restraint on the International Border, BSF said.

The meeting came after the Border Security Force gave a befitting reply to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Rangers at the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

“A coy (company) commander level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at 01.45 p.m. on border. The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exerscise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future. Meeting ended in cordial atmosphere,” the BSF said.

There has been a relative calm on the borders following a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan last year although there have been some infiltration bids which were foiled and several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones.

