INDIA

‘Flagged Zee News broadcast against Shehla Rashid’, NBDSA to Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

The News Broadcasters and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it had shown displeasure and had opposed programme televised by Zee News and its then anchor showing JNU alumna Shehla Rashid’s father levelling ‘wild’ allegations against her, her sister and her mother during an interview.

A single-judge bench Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing Rashid’s plea seeking “unambiguous and unequivocal” apology from Zee News and its then anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for the show aired on November 30, 2020.

The NBDSA submitted that the channel was also asked to remove the links to the broadcast.

Justice Kaurav was informed that the NBDSA and Zee News have filed their replies in the petition and that the said journalist would adopt the channel’s response.

Representing NBDSA, advocate Nisha Bhambhani said that it has decided to direct the broadcaster to exercise caution while airing such programmes and not repeat the violations in the future.

The counsel added that the channel informed the authority that all links to the programme have been removed.

The judge granted four-week time to the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the respondents’ replies while listing the matter for next hearing on July 19.

A week ago, Zee’s counsel had mentioned the matter before Justice Pratibha M. Singh, seeking more time to file a reply. Singh, however, had recused herself from hearing the case.

Rashid, who has sought apology from the channel’s former anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, had approached the high court against an order passed by the NBDSA in April 2022, directing Zee News to take down the links of the show on her since it lacked objectivity, impartiality and presented only one side of the story.

She had also written to the NBDSA contending that the programme had implied that she was involved in “anti-national activities” and was “funding terror”.

After the NBDSA ordered the news channel to take down the show, Rashid was not satisfied as the association did not direct Zee News to issue an apology to her post which, she moved the high court seeking modification of the NBDSA order.

To alleviate the damage caused to her reputation, Rashid has called for an apology to be broadcast during prime-time as taking down the videos “will not affect the impact that the broadcast had on the public, nor remotely restore the dignity and reputation of the petitioner, which was damaged by the broadcast”.

20230302-213001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gardener dies as lightning strikes in Gurugram

    K’taka transfers Rs 6.23 cr financial aid to over 20K artists...

    Has Taj Mahotsav promoted tourism in Agra?

    Two parties, one voice: Why Bihar BJP, RJD want Nitish to...