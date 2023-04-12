SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

NewsWire
0
0

Flamengo have parted ways with Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira after a poor run of results, the Brazilian club said.

The announcement came two days after a 4-1 loss to local rivals Fluminense in the second leg of the Rio de Janeiro state championship final, a result that condemned Flamengo to a 4-3 defeat on aggregate, reports Xinhua.

“(We) inform that the coach Vitor Pereira and his staff are no longer in charge of the professional squad. The board thanks (Pereira) and wishes him luck in the future,” read a statement on Flamengo’s social media accounts.

Pereira, 54, led Flamengo to 12 wins, two draws and seven losses after taking charge of the club in January.

Fenerbahce’s Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus and Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked by Sevilla last month, are the frontrunners to replace Pereira, according to local media reports.

Flamengo will begin their Brazilian Serie A campaign with a home clash against Coritiba on Sunday.

20230412-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real Madrid drop points in La Liga title race

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Premier League: Brighton beat Everton; Brentford overcome Aston Villa

    La Liga: Three things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 11 (analysis)