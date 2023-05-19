SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Flamengo sign forward Araujo from Atlanta

Flamengo have secured a deal to sign forward Luiz Araujo from Atlanta United, the Brazilian club said.

The 26-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract after Flamengo agreed to a reported transfer fee of nine million euros, a Xinhua report said.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo has an agreement with Luiz Araujo for a contract valid from July 1, 2023 until December 31, 2027,” read a statement on Flamengo’s official website.

Araujo has made 60 appearances for Atlanta and scored 13 goals following his 2021 move from Lille.

His career has also included spells with Mirassol, Sao Paulo and Novorizontino.

