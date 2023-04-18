SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Flamengo was my Plan A, says Sampaoli after being named as head coach

Argentinian manager Jorge Sampaoli said that he gave up the chance to remain in Europe to take charge of Flamengo.

Sampaoli on Monday made the revelation during his first press conference since being named Flamengo’s new head coach on Friday.

“This was my Plan A, ahead of any proposal in Europe. I’ve decided to come here and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” the 63-year-old said.

Sampaoli replaces Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, who was sacked last week after less than four months in the role. His first match in charge will be a home Copa Libertadores clash against Chile’s Nublense on Wednesday, a Xinhua report said.

“We don’t have much time so any changes have to be quick and precise,” Sampaoli said.

“I will decide who can play on Wednesday and who cannot,” he added, alluding to the battle between Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa for the central striker’s role.

“They have played well together in the past. Every game is different and sometimes they will be able to play alongside one another and sometimes they won’t.”

Sampaoli, whose 32-year managerial career has included spells in charge of the Chile and Argentina national teams, has been out of work since parting ways with Sevilla in March.

This is his third spell as the manager of a Brazilian club following stints with Santos (2018-2019) and Atletico Mineiro (2020-2021).

