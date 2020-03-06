Flamingoes incredible mating dance amuse netizens

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) An intriguing video of a mating dance by a group of flamingos to impress a female partner has recently gone viral on the internet.

The heart warming video was shared by an IFS officer Sudha Ramen with the caption: “This is commonly called as Flamingo dance. They perform it as a group to attract a female. The impressed female would then select a male and they remain as a pair for life. Many species around us have some common behaviours as humans, just that we should try to know about them.”

In the video, the birds move together in total synchronization like a single unit in a way to impress the female flamingo as a pair for life. Birds’ courtship rituals — from daring dives to intricate sequences including wing flaps, head dips, bill rubbing — is a sight to behold.

As the video went viral, netizens were left amused and also thanked Sudha for sharing the video.

A user wrote, “Many of us understand only other species are compared with humans.. The crux is understanding.”

Another wrote, “Nature is so tough against males!!”

“Perhaps we Indians from ancient times learned “swayamvar” from flamingoes” a user remarked.

“Who says females need empowerment ?” asked one user.

–IANS

