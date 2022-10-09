WORLD

Flash floods hit parts of Cambodia, killing 4: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Flash floods have been hitting parts of Cambodia, leaving at least four people dead, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has said.

In a voice message released publicly on Saturday, Hun Sen said that rainwater flooding has also forced the evacuation of a number of affected families to higher ground, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the floods have inundated 151,412 hectares of rice paddy and 41,024 hectares of other crops.

“Water has receded at some places, but risen at some places, and according to weather forecast, there will be some more rains,” Hun Sen said. “However, the situation is under control.”

He ordered Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth, who is also the acting minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, to assess the damage caused to rice paddy and other crops and advised him to prepare seeds to distribute to farmers for replanting when water recedes.

Floods usually hit the Southeast Asian nation between August and October every year. In 2021, flash floods claimed 11 lives and forced the evacuation of 172,297 people, according to an official report.

20221009-061603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi Arabia executes 81 convicts

    Ukraine begins exporting electricity to Europe

    Peru reports new oil spill off its coast

    Netflix saw 3.6 mn service cancellations in US in Q1