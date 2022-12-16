There was another disturbance by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Pangong Lake, Ladakh, the world’s highest saltwater lake, two-thirds of which lies in China. Pangong has eight hills at an altitude of about 14,500 feet, which are called ‘Eight Fingers’.

The border dispute between India and China was from Finger 4 to Finger 8. The area up to Finger 4 was under the occupation of the Indian Army, while the area from Finger 4 to Finger 8 was the patrolling area of both the armies.

China had built a road till Finger 4, while the Indian Army has a base camp on the banks of the lake where troops were stationed. The Army used to patrol on foot from Finger 4 to Finger 8.

Keeping in mind the activities of the Chinese army, India has deployed around 60,000 soldiers in East Ladakh to stop the incursion of Chinese soldiers inside Indian territory. India had also deployed Bhism tanks, Sukhoi fighter jets and Rudra helicopters near the LAC.

However, after marathon rounds of discussion an agreement was reached and the two countries agreed to restore the status quo existing before April 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

According to the Defence Ministry, both countries had agreed to withdraw their troops stationed at Pangong Lake.

China agreed to withdraw its troops from Finger 4 and move them back to Finger 8. Both the countries agreed that the area from Finger 3 to Finger 8 will now be like a ‘no patrolling zone’.

20221216-164606