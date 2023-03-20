New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Extreme heat is already here, so heat wave alerts are now in effect.

Additionally, even though you may apply copious amounts of sunscreen to exposed skin to protect it, body parts like the underarms take the biggest hit, particularly in warm weather. Razor bumps, roughness, dark scars, patchiness, and skin irritation are all visible there. While washing your underarms frequently, ideally twice a day, is a good way to keep them clean, there are some quick tricks you can use to keep the pit region smooth and fresh.

Tender Love Shaving!

Leaving for a summer adventure with no time on your hands? Prep your underarms prior to shaving. Shaving on dry skin is a big no! Soak the area you plan to shave for a few minutes and remember to shave in the direction of the hair growth. Psst take your time and be extra gentle on your underarms.

Bindass Roll-On!

Investing in a deo roll on is the easiest solution to confidently flaunt your sundresses. Repeated use of it over a period will only leave you with smooth and beautiful underarms. NIVEA – Pearl & Beauty Deo Roll On has 0 per cent alcohol and is safe and gentle for direct application on skin. The product also has a mild long-lasting fragrance. The Deo Roll On is dermatologically tested and can be used even by those who have sensitive underarm skin.

Just Moisturise It!

Like your face and body, your underarms also require nourishment to look and feel their best. Since the area is likely to be damp anyway, you don’t need to moisturise daily. Opt for a pH-balanced lotion to keep your underarms – hydrated, calm and soft.

Exfoliation for the win!

Be sure to include a loofah as part of your cleansing routine. This will help remove dry and dead skin from the underarm area. While this routine is sufficient to maintain overall health of your underarms, for those wanting to go the extra mile can also try chemical exfoliants with AHA and BHA. Be sure to add these tips in your daily skincare routine and flaunt beautiful, smooth, even-toned underarms all summer!

