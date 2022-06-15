SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Flawless Ridhima takes 3-shot lead after first day in 8th leg of WPGT

Ridhima Dilawari fired a flawless 3-under 69 to grab a three shot lead at the end of the first round of the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Karnataka Golf Association course.

Ridhima, who has not tasted a win since January 2021, had three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th and they came on a Par-5, Par-4 and a Par-3 as she carded 69.

Three little known youngsters, Agrima Manral (17), Disha Kavery (18) and Trimann Saluja (20) are tied for second with similar cards of even par 72 each.

Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima were tied fifth with 73 each, while Lakhmehar Pardesi, Pranavi Urs and amateurs Jia Katariya and Smriti Bhargav were tied seventh with rounds of 74 each.

Ridhima was focused and will look forward to playing steady, as she has had some good starts but thereafter given away the advantage.

Trimann Saluja was impressive with six birdies, but she also gave away an equal number of bogeys, making it a unique card of six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

Agrima had four birdies and four pars, while Disha was hit by a double bogey in a round that otherwise had four birdies and two bogeys.

