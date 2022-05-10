Legal descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Tamil war hero and erstwhile king of Panchalankurichi fort, have alleged that money is being fleeced from the traditional torch carriers of ‘Kattabomman Vizha’ slated to be held on May 13.

The heirs of the erstwhile king led by Jegaveera Pandia Subramania Kattabomma Durai or V. Veemaraja petitioned the Thoothukudi district collector K. Senthil Raj that a few people under the guise of an unregistered organisation was taking money from people to participate in the torch-bearing ceremony of ‘Kattabomman Vizha’.

An amount of Rs 3,000 was being collected by an organisation Arulmigu Veerasakathevi Alayakulu, an unregistered organisation, from 500 youths to give permission to participate in the torch-bearing function.

Indumuthi, a legal heir of the erstwhile king while speaking to IANS said: “This group headed by one Murugaboopathy, Senthil Kumar, and Subburaj Soundar of Panchalakurichi have been fleecing money from the youths who are participating in the torch-bearing ceremony which is illegal.”

She said that Murugaboopathy has circulated messages to the youths who are to carry torch to pay an amount of Rs 3,000 to get the tokens for participating in the torch-bearing function.

The legal descendants alleged that there was no need for collecting money as the Public Relations Department of Tamil Nadu has already met the expense as this was a government-run function.

Indumathi alleged that the people who are collecting money from the people are in no way connected with the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman but only belonged to the same caste. She also alleged that there were no proper bank accounts and no receipts had been given to those who pay the money.

The legal descendants of the erstwhile king said that every year this illegally registered organisation was taking lakhs of rupees from the people and called upon the administration to take necessary action against fleecing of money from the people.

