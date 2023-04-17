A flesh trade racket has been busted in Jammu city, with the arrest of six people, including two hotel managers, police said on Monday.

This comes after two flesh trade rackets were busted by police in Srinagar city.

Police sources said that a prostitution racket that was active in Jewel Chowk and adjoining areas in Jammu was busted by arresting six persons, including managers of two hotels and rescuing a minor girl belonging to Bihar and a divorced woman from Srinagar. Three persons involved in this racket are absconding, the sources added.

“Acting on specific information about some hotels in Jewel Chowk area being involved in the business of prostitution, a team of Nowabad police station raided Hotel Tourist Camp at Sant Market, Jewel Chowk about 3 days back and arrested a man identified as Vidya Lal of Paddar, who was caught in compromising position with a teenaged girl from Bihar.

Hotel manager, Bishan Dass and a pimp identified as Toshif were also arrested.

Another pimp, Jamshed alias Sahil, who has induced the teenaged girl into prostitution and Akshay Kumar, who has taken the hotel on lease are absconding, a source said.

On Saturday, police raided another hotel ‘Richi Land’ in Sant Market after getting complaint of a divorced woman belonging to Srinagar that she was tricked into coming here and was being forced into prostitution.

“Nowabad police raided the hotel and arrested three persons including hotel manager Tej Krishan and two pimps, Arif Hussain of Anantnag and Mohd Altaf of Kupwara district, and rescued the divorced woman,” a source said, adding that teams of Nowabad police station have been constituted to trace and arrest the other absconding accused.

“Police is also investigating whether other hotels or lodges in the area are also involved in this type of illegal activity as it was also a general complaint of the people of the area that several women are indulging in prostitution and they roam freely in the area to search for their customers,” the source said.

