Flesh trade racket busted in Bihar

With the arrest of 10 girls and 12 customers apart from a kingpin, the

Sitamarhi police in Bihar busted a flesh trade racket being run in the city.

Harkishore Rai, the SP Sitamarhi said on Wednesday evening that the racket was busted based on the inputs by a few people who were arrested during a raid by a Dumra police team.

“Our team was patrolling in the Murad Nagar locality on Tuesday night when the officials heard a loud music from one Vishal Mandal’s house. On entering, the team headed by SI Sneha Kumari, found that a birthday party was underway with two girls dancing and indulging in immoral acts. The team then arrested those present, which included two girls. Some liquor bottles were also seized,” Rai said.

During investigation, the girls revealed that they are part of a gang operated by woman called Chandni Devi and her husband Ravi Kumar. They said they staying in a house belonging to one Nawal Rai in Barbasiya village under Surshand police station in the district. A team was immediately constituted and the house raided, Rai said.

“Eight more girls, including two minors, were taken into custody along with the kingpin Chandni Devi. Ten customers were also arrested from the house,” he said.

It was learnt that Chandni Devi was running the flesh trade racket under the garb of an orchestra party. However, her husband is absconding, Rai said.

